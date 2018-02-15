Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is a "Love Letter" To Chadwick Boseman, Says Letitia Wright

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther, will hit theaters in just under two months and while fans are eager to see the next chapter of the story, it's a little bittersweet. Chadwick Boseman, who brought T'Challa/Black Panther to life in the first film sadly died in 2020 and while Marvel honored the actor by choosing not to recast the role, instead opting to have Boseman's T'Challa killed off within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the film, says the upcoming sequel honors Boseman in other ways and is a love letter to the late actor.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wright spoke about how she dedicated every scene to Boseman so that he could be "proud" of what they'd done.

"I feel, for me, it's a beautiful contribution to Chadwick's legacy," Wright said. "I feel like it's a love letter to him. I know every day that I went on set, I focused my energy on each scene to dedicate it to him. I wanted to dedicate excellence to this film so that he could be proud."

What is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever about?

Here's how Marvel describes the upcoming movie: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death."

Who is the new Black Panther?

While the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that there is indeed a new Black Panther following the death of T'Challa, who that new hero is remains a mystery — and there are plenty of fan theories as to who it is. There are those who think Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) could take over the role while others think that it could be Shuri who takes up her brother's mantle, even if only for a short time. At this point, fans will simply have to wait until the film arrives in theaters to find out as the identity of the new Black Panther is a tightly guarded secret.

When does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever open in theaters?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open in theaters on November 11, 2022.