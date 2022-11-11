Thor: Love and Thunder is hitting theatres next week, but it won't be the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to look forward to this year. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being released later this year and is set to star Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman. Not much is known about the highly-anticipated movie, but there have been many rumors that Namor will be a major character in the film with many believing Tenoch Huerta will play the role. Today, the Twitter account @MCU_Facility shared some promo art that's reportedly the first look at Attuma, a villain and enemy of Namor.

"🚨 #BlackPantherWakandaForever Official Merch ! First Look for #Attuma ! #MCU #Marvel #MarvelStudios #BlackPanther #WakandaForever #Atlantis," the account tweeted. You can check it out below:





After Huerta was cast in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it widely speculated that he would be playing Namor, but that Namor's origin would shift. There have also been multiple reports of the film casting for Mesoamerican characters as well as more recent reports that Atlantis will instead be a submerged city in Mexico or Central America. Additionally, more promo art that recently popped up online seems to have some references to Mesoamerican design and culture, specifically the collar and armor on the arms and legs. The use of Tepeyollotl in the movie's wrap gift also fits into that theory.

While little is known about the upcoming movie, the actors involved have said it will be a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Letitia Wright previously said about the feature. "It's jam-packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it." Wright continued, "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

Gurira made similar comments in another interview. "Listen, we poured everything we had into it," Gurira shared. "We hope you experience that, and it resonates the way it does for us. It tells a very heart-wrenching story and that is all I can say. I'm very grateful for the way our director/writer handled that."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will open in theaters November 11th.