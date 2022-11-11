Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Namor First Look Possibly Spoiled in New Promo Art

✖

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever still several months away, we don't really know much about the upcoming sequel to Black Panther but there have been persistent rumors that Namor will be a major character in the film. Speculation has continued to grow, especially after the casting of Tenoch Huerta with many suspecting that the actor will be playing the MCU's take on Namor. Now a first look at the character may have possibly been spoiled in leaked new promo art.

As was shared by The Direct, a blurry promotional image from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been making the rounds online offering an idea of the MCU's design for the Sub-Mariner. The blurred image appears to take its cues from the character's classic 1960s appearance, complete with a green and gold color palette. In the image, Namor appears to be wearing green swim briefs with a gold belt, but he also has gold armor on his arms, as well as a green collar at his neck and chest, as well as what appears to be armor on his legs and ankles. Even in the blurred image, references to ankle wings are clear — though whether they are part of the character's physiology or part of the armored items he's wearing is still a bit of a mystery. Namor also appears to either be wearing some sort of earrings in the blurred image or has longer hair that is tucked behind the ears for a similar effect. You can check out fan art interpretation of the image as compared to classic comics Namor shared by MyTimeToSHineHello on Twitter as well as the blurry image below.

And this is how MCU Namor looks like https://t.co/9bjNO0zFwN pic.twitter.com/KQwMCyNUBT — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 22, 2022

What's interesting about the presumed first look is that, even though we can't see it clearly, there definitely appears to be some cultural references to Mayan or Aztec culture. That Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will take a new spin on Namor's origin, one that would be based more around ancient Mayan culture as opposed to other myths for Atlantis is another rumor about the film that has been persistent for some time — and recently revealed wrap gifts for the film which appear to feature Tepeyollotl, the Aztec jaguar god, seems to bolster that claim.

As for what we do know about Namor, after the character did not appear as part of The Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, writer Michael Waldron revealed that the studio has other plans for the character and his future in the MCU.

"[We] talked about him, because he's certainly an original member of the Illuminati," Waldron said. "But I think Marvel has other plans for him in the MCU. And so, he didn't make his way in this particular movie."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will open in theaters November 11th.