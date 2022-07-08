Black Panther 2 Rumored to Cast Tenoch Huerta as Namor

✖

Everything about Marvel's Black Panther sequel remains a mystery, but the one persistent notion around the rumor mill is that the film will include Namor the Sub-Mariner as its villain. The character has been a constant rival to Wakanda in the comics, so his appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes a lot of sense. This week, a new report from The Illuminerdi takes the talk of Namor's inclusion one step further, claiming that the character has already been cast by Marvel Studios.

According to The Illuminerdi, Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta will be taking on the role of Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Huerta is best known for his work on Netflix's Narcos: Mexico and in the acclaimed horror film Tigers Are Not Afraid. The actor will be seen this summer in The Forever Purge, the newest installment in the Purge franchise.

Atlantis, the underground kingdom ruled by Namor, often finds itself at odds with Wakanda in the comics. That said, there are other rumors out there suggesting that the MCU's take on Atlantis will first be seen in Eternals, which hits theaters this November.

Of course, at this point in time, everything regarding Black Panther 2 is a rumor. Nothing is official until it is revealed or confirmed by Marvel Studios. Given the release date for the new Black Panther movie, however, that news should be coming sooner, rather than later. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently scheduled to hit theaters in July 2022. That's just a little over a year away. Cameras haven't even started rolling yet. So there is a lot of work to do on the new film and not a ton of time to do it. That means the start of production, and some official news, should be just around the corner.

We do know that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will honor the legacy of late star Chadwick Boseman, and that his on-screen character, King T'Challa, will not be recast. The film will focus on the rest of the characters of Wakanda, though there hasn't been any official confirmation about which characters from the first movie are returning. Ryan Coogler will once again serve as writer and director.

Are you looking forward to seeing what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has in store? What do you think of this potential Namor casting?