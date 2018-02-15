Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Calls Film "Incredible Honor" for Chadwick Boseman

✖

While Marvel fans are excited about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the upcoming sequel to Black Panther is a bittersweet entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, But according to star Letitia Wright, the film is an "incredible honor" for the actor and that the cast and crew put everything they had into the story Boseman began with the first film.

Speaking with Variety at the Kering Women in Motion dinner at the Cannes Film Festival, Wright opened up about how the film honors Boseman and said that she can't wait for people to see it.

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," she said. "It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it."

Wright continued, "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

Wright isn't the only star of the film who has said that they gave their all to the project to honor Boseman's legacy. Danai Gurira previously made similar comments while also teasing a "heart-wrenching story".

"Listen, we poured everything we had into it," Gurira said. "We hope you experience that, and it resonates the way it does for us. It tells a very heart-wrenching story and that is all I can say. I'm very grateful for the way our director/writer handled that."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever began production in June 2021, nearly a year after Boseman's death. The film is currently set to be released in theaters on November 11th of this year with Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently confirming that the film will release as scheduled.

"Looking ahead, our studios will continue to deliver high-quality content at scale with an exciting array of series and films coming to all of our distribution channels," Chapek said during a recent Disney earnings call. "In fact, our slate for the remainder of this year is incredibly strong with titles like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ms. Marvel, Lightyear, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the long-anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open in theaters on November 11, 2022.