Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Shoots Down Shuri and Namor Romance Theory

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, despite Namor's Talokan and Wakanda being at odds, the undersea leader and Shuri find a surprising common ground. When Shuri is taken to Talokan, Namor opens up about his own history and that of his people, revealing that the two have a lot more in common that they may have believed. It's a moment of vulnerability ultimately opens the door for alliance between the two nations but for many fans, it seemed to hint at something more. Soon after the film's release, many fans started speculating about the potential for romance between Namor and Shuri but now, Namor actor Tenoch Huerta is shooting that theory down.

In an interview with Rolling Stone (via The Direct), Huerta says that the bond between Shuri and Namor isn't romantic at all but is instead a human and intimate moment where the two connect over the shared experience of facing threat from the Western world.

"I don't feel like it was a romantic touch [between them]." Huerta said. "I think it was more a human, intimate touch. I mean in the history of their kingdoms, the history of their people, they share the same root, and the threat comes from the same place for both of them, for the same reason. They both face threats from Western countries like the United States and France in the story, because of vibranium, natural resources. I think they connect in that aspect."

He also added that it wasn't their intention for Namor and Shuri to have a romantic relationship and went on to talk about how a connection between a man and a woman doesn't have to always lead to romantic love.

"I mean, when you meet someone and you have a good relationship, whether this person is the gender that you prefer or not, you always have this ambiguous relationship It's normal. It's human. So, I think this happened with both of them. If that can evolve into a romantic relationship or not? I don't know. It wasn't our intention. It could happen or not," he said. "The beautiful part of this relationship is, it doesn't need to be romantic to be deep. It doesn't need to be romantic to be beautiful and bright and intimate. And this connection between a man and a woman in different levels doesn't need, necessarily, to end in a romantic relationship. And that's beautiful, you know? Because I hate the romantic love. I think it's poison. [Laughs]. These characters, they create something… I don't know. It was magical, but not necessarily romantic."

Will there be a Namor movie?

Nothing has been announced at this point, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has previously said that it would be, in a sense, up to fans.

"We'll see," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Namor cosplayer @namorcosplay about a Namor movie at the Black Panther 2 world premiere. Feige added a Sub-Mariner spin-off "depends on this": the reaction to Wakanda Forever.

How Important is Namor For Audiences?

"It's an honor," Huerta said at Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation. "I come from the hood, and thanks to inclusion, I am here. I wouldn't be here without inclusion. A lot of kids are there in their hood looking at us, dreaming to be here, and they're gonna make it."

Black Panther Wakanda Forever is in theaters now.