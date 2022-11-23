Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Tenoch Huerta Reacts to Namor's NSFW Digital Alteration

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters and shortly after the film's release, fans noticed something interesting about Namor. Specifically, fans noticed that the crotch area of Namor's costume had been edited from with said area appearing much less pronounced. The discovery led to a bit of good-natured fan "outrage" online, but now Namor actor Tenoch Huerta himself is reacting to the edits — and his reaction is a little surprising.

Speaking with Rolling Stone (via The Direct), Huerta said that the "edited" version is actually the original and that the more pronounced one was the edit and that he wasn't going to lie to folks about it.

"[Laughs] The only thing that I can say is the original was the photo on the right. Without [the bulge]! That's the original," Huerta said. "No, I mean, I'm not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right."

Huerta also spoke about the work he did to get in shape for his Marvel debut and how his trainer has said that he can relax a little, but not too much because getting back into shape should he play Namor again would be difficult.

"I actually worry about it. No, it's a big problem, man, I can't cut off my amount of tacos from now on," Huerta said. "But, yeah, it's funny. I don't know. It's something that my trainer told me, 'Okay, man, now you can rest, you can chill and take your time. But not too much, because if you. have to play Namor one more time, you need to go through the same process all over again. So, it's better you take care of yourself and don't get crazy with tacos."

Will there be a Namor movie?

Nothing has been announced at this point, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has previously said that it would be, in a sense, up to fans.

"We'll see," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Namor cosplayer @namorcosplay about a Namor movie at the Black Panther 2 world premiere. Feige added a Sub-Mariner spin-off "depends on this": the reaction to Wakanda Forever.

How Important is Namor For Audiences?

"It's an honor," Huerta said at Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation. "I come from the hood, and thanks to inclusion, I am here. I wouldn't be here without inclusion. A lot of kids are there in their hood looking at us, dreaming to be here, and they're gonna make it."

Black Panther Wakanda Forever is in theaters now.