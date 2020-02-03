Black Widow’s Super Bowl 2020 Trailer is Full of Avengers References

Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for the upcoming Black Widow movie during a commercial break on the broadcast of the NFL’s Super Bowl 54. The film has already released a pair of trailers and other TV spots but the other looks at the film have focused on an isolated emphasis for the film. While the film is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War‘s story, only the trailer shown at San Diego Comic Con and Disney’s D23 Expo made an effort to make this clear. Now, with the new TV spot from Super Bowl 2020, the timing and other ties to the Avengers have been revealed.

While it seems this movie is dedicated to standing on its own, Black Widow certainly has enough teases of connections to beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe characters that it might expand the big screen world for the future despite being a prequel.

Ahead of Sunday’s trailer, Taskmaster was revealed. This is villainous character known to have the ability to mimic those of others just from seeing them. Previously, Taskmaster was shown having skills similar to Hawkeye, using a bow and arrow in a chase sequence. Then, Taskmaster was seen throwing his shield in a manner similar to that of Captain America. One of the quick sequences in the new TV spots echo that sentiment, teasing a previous bout with Captain America or at least an awareness of Steve Rogers’ skill set.

Presumably after a battle with Red Guardian, Taskmaster is seen kicking his shield up to his arm, just as Captain America was seen doing several times but most recognizably in the moments which followed the famous elevator fight scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The stomp and taking of the shield seems a bit quicker, possibly to add a villainous attitude to it? Check out Taskmaster reflecting Captain America below.

While this is more of an interpretation, there is an outright name drop which might not make it into the movie but serves as an informative bit of dialogue for audiences catching the trailer.

“The Avengers weren’t my first family,” Natasha Romanoff is heard saying during the trailer.

Of course, Natasha does mention the importance of her Avengers family in Avengers: Endgame, likely reflecting on the Black Widow family at the same time. In Avengers: Infinity War, she is seen wearing the same green vest which Florence Pugh‘s Yelena Belova‘s wearing in Black Widow previews and she also has blonde hair in that film. Both of those attributes, mirroring those of Yelena, were adopted after the story of Black Widow which Natasha was aware of in Infinity War but audiences were not.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1.