Super Bowl 2020 Marvel's Black Widow Trailer Released

Marvel Studios has released its Black Widow Big Game spot offering a new look at the action-packed spy thriller launching Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the run following the events of Captain America: Civil War, spy-turned-Avenger Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is in "dark place where she's got no one to call and nowhere to go." She's reunited with key figures from her past — Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), the former costumed patriot known as the Red Guardian — for a globe-trotting mission that will pit Black Widow against the mysterious Taskmaster, an elite mercenary possessing photographic reflexes.

"Where we find Natasha in her life at this point is very specific," Johansson previously told EW of her standalone, set between the events of Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. "She really is in a dark place where she’s got no one to call and nowhere to go. She’s really grappling with her own self. When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don’t know what to do next — that’s the moment that she’s in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself."

Before erasing the red from her ledger in Avengers: Endgame — where Natasha battled longtime best friend Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) to sacrifice herself on Vormir, successfully unlocking one of the six Infinity Stones needed to reverse Thanos' (Josh Brolin) snap that erased half of all life in the universe — Natasha will be forced to confront her past in Black Widow, which peeks behind the curtain of Russia's clandestine Red Room program responsible for turning Natasha, Yelena and Melina into deadly assassins.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson said Black Widow is "a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family."

"I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it, and I think in the Black Widow standalone film, I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis," she said. "And throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey — well, I hope, anyway."

Black Widow opens May 1.

