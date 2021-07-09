Black Widow’s David Harbour Challenges Chris Evans’ Captain America For “America’s Ass” Title

✖

Move along, Steve Rogers — there's a new suitor for America's ass in town. Black Widow star David Harbour has officially laid claim to the title bestowed upon Chris Evans' Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, and now the two will have to battle it out. Harbour made the comments to Entertainment Tonight, in a years-old video from the set of the Cate Shortland feature. The set visit embargo lifted earlier this month, hence Harbour's comments just now surfacing.

"My waistline is a lot larger. So when I say things are bigger in this movie, I primarily mean my waistline," Harbour joked with the show. "No, because somebody talked about ‘America’s ass’ with me. I mean, it’s a big part of the movies, right? He is the ass that is the ideal, but I really am America’s ass, if you think about it."

Earlier this month, Harbour also joked about a potential Red Guardian and Captain America flashback feature set sometime before the events of Black Widow.

"What’s funny about Alexei, you have this 25-year gap we don’t know about (in the movie). We see him in Ohio and in the prison. And even before the prison, there was a time when he was the Red Guardian, he must have put the suit back on. There is this period of time where he has all these stories about his life. It’s questionable whether or not they’re real," Harbour shared.

He added, "I do think the classic Cold War thing is a really fun and funny dynamic between these two guys and the fact that they came up like nuclear warheads like in an arms race together. I think it’s a great concept that could be explored further." Harbour joked, "Is Kevin Feige in the room, did he hear?"

