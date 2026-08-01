Every Avenger Spider-Man Has Fought in the MCU, And How Their Power Levels Compare (Including The Hulk)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a lot of battles for the Wall-Crawler, from fighting classic villains to the ninja organization The Hand, and even two actual Marvel Comics heroes. During the movie, Spider-Man has to deal with both the antihero The Punisher and then has to fight an Avenger in Hulk. The last time the Marvel Cinematic Universe showed Hulk, Bruce Banner had full control of the hero, but that has now changed. As a result, Spider-Man has to fight his most powerful opponent and discover a way to stop the strongest Avengers member of them all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, this isn’t the first time that Spider-Man has fought a member of the Avengers. Since his introduction into the MCU, Spider-Man has fought six heroes who have served as official Avengers. It should be noted that Spider-Man also fought Mantis and Star-Lord, and while they fought with the Avengers, they were never members of the team.

6) Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Spider-Man’s first appearance in the MCU wasn’t in his own solo movie. Instead, he debuted in a Captain America movie. Spider-Man’s first MCU appearance, and Tom Holland’s debut as Peter Parker, came in Captain America: Civil War. His debut was an incredible moment because Captain America and his team were about to fight Iron Man and his government-regulated team. Before the battle could really get underway, a web flew into the fight and nabbed Captain America’s shield.

This was an incredible introduction as viewers watched Spider-Man come into the MCU and immediately attack one of Marvel’s most powerful and popular heroes. What made this fight between Spider-Man and one of the greatest Avengers so great was that they were sparring here and both showed respect and honor to each other, while still trying to win the fight. Both men have similar fighting skills, although Captain America clearly had the advantage when he could get Spider-Man grounded.

5) Winter Soldier

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The second Avengers member that Spider-Man fought in Captain America: Civil War was the Winter Soldier. Bucky wasn’t an Avengers member yet, but Captain America was fighting Iron Man to help defend and protect his best friend in this battle. Spider-Man left his fight with Cap and focused on the Winter Soldier next. This led them to have a fight where Bucky used his mechanical arm on Spider-Man. This was a funny moment, as Spider-Man was shocked at the power of the arm and Bucky was impressed at Spidey’s strength.

Bucky was throwing everything at Spider-Man, but it wasn’t enough. When the two finally stood and fought face to face, Spider-Man caught the mechanical arm and then used his webbing to trap the Winter Soldier and his arm, to temporarily take him out of the fight. This was a huge deal since the Winter Soldier was, at one time, the most feared assassin in the world and Spider-Man was able to beat him in relatively short order.

4) Falcon

Image Courtesy of Marvel

After the Winter Soldier, Spider-Man had to fight Sam Wilson, who was still the Falcon at the time. It should be noted that Spider-Man fought Bucky and Sam inside the airport rather than outside, so this took away a lot of Falcon’s aerial attacks. This is what led to one of Spider-Man’s toughest battles because, in the end, Spidey had the advantage, but he also didn’t win the fight with this Avenger.

The fight saw Falcon hitting Spider-Man fast and hard, but he was no match for Spidey’s speed and his spider-sense, and Spider-Man quickly webbed Falcon to a railing in the airport. However, when Spider-Man was preparing to fully secure Falcon into place, Falcon called on his Redwing drone, which latched onto Spider-Man’s webbing and threw the Wall-Crawler through the window and outside the airport terminal. While Spider-Man beat the Winter Soldier, he was taken out of the fight temporarily by Falcon thanks to tech and brains.

3) Ant-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The last member of the Avengers that Spider-Man fought in Captain America: Civil War was Ant-Man, and this was one of the best parts of the movie. Ant-Man knew he couldn’t beat War Machine, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and the rest by just shrinking down and using a hit-and-run technique. Scott Lang realized that he had to take a different stance on the battle, so he reversed the Pym Particles and used them to grow into Giant-Man.

This made him more than enough to fight off War Machine and Iron Man. However, this is where Spider-Man proved that a teenager with spider powers had enough brains and tactical genius to beat a former thief who became a reluctant hero. Spider-Man said he was going to use something he saw in an old movie (The Empire Strikes Back). Like the Rebellion did with the AT-ATs, he webbed Ant-Man’s legs and brought him crashing down for Spider-Man’s one definitive victory of the battle.

2) Doctor Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The next time that Spider-Man fought an Avengers member was because he wanted to protect villains whom he believed he could save. This was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it happened after Spider-Man went to Doctor Strange for help. He wanted Strange to cast a spell to make the public forget that he was Peter Parker, but Spider-Man accidentally messed up the spell, which brought villains from the Sony Spider-Man movies into Earth-616.

Doctor Strange tried to send the villains back to the moment they would die in their worlds, and Spider-Man fought him on it. Strange delivered the first blow, knocking Peter out of his body, but then Spider-Man actually beat Doctor Strange. Using his math knowledge, he was able to trap Doctor Strange in the Mirror Dimension during their battle and win long enough to hopefully give the multiversal travelers a second chance at life in their world.

1) Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Spider-Man fought the most powerful Avenger of them all. In all honesty, the two most powerful Avengers from the original team are Thor and Hulk, and Hulk dominated Thor for most of their battle in Thor: Ragnarok. In the comics, Hulk gets more powerful the angrier he gets, and this is not something Spider-Man has ever been able to stop. The movie was much of the same.

However, Spider-Man is smarter than Hulk (when Banner is not in control), so in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, he was at least able to use his brain to survive this battle. If Hulk lost all control, Spider-Man likely wouldn’t have a chance, but here he was able to escape with his life intact. This wasn’t Hulk in control of himself, for what that’s worth, so Spider-Man had more of a chance to survive the fight. In reality, Spider-Man is no match for Hulk, but thanks to his intelligence and will to survive, he can at least get out of these battles without suffering too much damage.