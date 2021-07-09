Black Widow: New Images Released

On Saturday, Marvel Studios released the new trailer for Black Widow, coming to theaters and Disney+ in July. Marvel Studios released a batch of official images from the film along with the trailer, which you can find below. The photos include new looks at the Black Widow power duo of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh). There are also photos of David Harbour as Alexei, the Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as the secretive Melina. Finally, there's a shot of Taskmaster, whose costume is proving to be the film's most divisive element among fans. Check out all of these photos below.

According to the synopsis, "In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Cate Shortland directs Black Widow from a screenplay written by Eric Pearson based on Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson's story. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, reprising Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

What do you think of the new Black Widow images and trailer? Let us know in the comments section. Black Widow releases in theaters and on Disney+ premier access on July 9th.