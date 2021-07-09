Taskmaster's Costume in Black Widow Draws Heated Debate Among Marvel Fans
Marvel fans are excited today after seeing the new trailer for Black Widow, but the villain Taskmaster remains a contentious point. In the original Marvel comics, Taskmaster has one of the more improbable costume designs, including a mask/helmet that makes his head look like a skull. That's a killer design on paper but hard to translate into live-action. Black Widow's costume designers did their best, but fans have split over how they feel regarding Taskmaster's Marvel Cinematic Universe look. As you can see below, some fans dig it, while others think it looks too much like a biker jumpsuit. There are also comparisons to Power Rangers, both positive and negative in tone.
In the comics, Taskmaster is Tony Masters, a former shield agent with "photographic reflexes," letting him perfectly mimic any fighting style or skill he sees performed even once. That makes him a challenging foe for the Avengers since he can use Captain America's shield-throwing, Black Panther's claw fighting, and Hawkeye's archery all equally well. While Black Widow may have shed some of Taskmaster's comic book visuals, the new trailer shows that his ability to imitate the Avengers made the transition without issue. The cinematic Taskmaster's identity remains a secret.
According to the synopsis, "In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."
Cate Shortland directs Black Widow from a screenplay written by Eric Pearson based on Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson's story. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, reprising Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz.
What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments section. Black Widow releases in theaters and on Disney+ premier access on July 9th.
Fumble
How did Marvel Studios fumble so hard on Taskmaster’s design pic.twitter.com/yQRnX9RIkj— ✌︎ Chris ✌︎ (@Nobaraism) April 3, 2021
Still Garbage
To all the people who are liking the MCU taskmaster design, THIS IS STILL A GARBAGE DESIGN. pic.twitter.com/o8w5z0Pj8E— Daily Symbiotes (@KLYNTAR_616) April 3, 2021
How Cool
why is no one talking abt how cool taskmaster is pic.twitter.com/gqpVSLr4bk— tris ᱬ (@thollandswt) April 3, 2021
A Rare Miss
Marvel Studios usually doesn't miss with their designs but idk what happened with Taskmaster. This looks like shit pic.twitter.com/nlQMrNYSNJ— The Marvel Sheriff (@SheriffDontMiss) April 3, 2021
The Game Did It Better
Marvel’s Avengers had the superior realistic Taskmaster design pic.twitter.com/zdSjuHmC2M— Ollie🏹 (@NegativeArrow_) April 3, 2021
Just Being Honest
Gonna be honest, the Taskmaster MCU suit is great, beside the mask. I would prefer if they just did a regular skull mask and not the goggles look, hopefully they do one of my favorite marvel villains justice! pic.twitter.com/RKztDjCA09— Jack (@jack_widman) April 3, 2021
An Awesome Power Ranger...
I kinda the new taskmaster look from Black widow. I know he looks like some kind of power rangers villain but he looks awesome. pic.twitter.com/w2yiPzuWG4— zemo's_hoe (@deadquickhoe) March 31, 2021
Or a VR Trooper
Why does Taskmaster look like a VR trooper/ Lord Zed from Power Rangers? They definitely could have done a lot better. https://t.co/PvqLhjnv7B— Eddie Lopez (@Super_Eduardo64) April 3, 2021
A Distraction
I'm sorry but every time I see promo images for the black widow movie, I can't help but fixate on how they took Taskmaster, an assassin who dresses like a skeleton, and decided it would be better if he just wore a motorcycle helmet :(— Daniel Gallegos (@BeanWalrus) April 3, 2021
It's Mid
Black Widow's Taskmaster design is mid 🥺 pic.twitter.com/eYufLvYlWZ— Eren Jeager (@Its____ayush) April 3, 2021