New Black Widow Trailer Released

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Widow. The trailer follows Disney's announcement that Black Widow was delayed into July for a joint release in theaters and Disney+ via premier access. The July release comes two years after the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film release, Spider-Man: Far From Home, in July 2019, while WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ have provided new MCU stories in 2021 already. Black Widow is also a flashback in MCU continuity rather than an extension, taking place after Captain America: Civil War's events but before Avengers: Infinity War.

The trailer promises more of Black Widow's signature spy action. You can watch the trailer below.

Announcing Black Widow's most recent delay (as well as Cruella's), Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a press release, “Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world."

From his previous comments, Marvel fans aren't the only ones eager to see Black Widow either in theaters or via Disney+. David Harbour plays the Red Guardian in the film and during an Instagram Live video, the star expressed eagerness to see the film release, either in theaters or on Disney+.

"I'm very much looking forward to being in Black Widow if we ever are able to release that movie," said Harbour. "I would love to be able to watch that movie too – y'know I have not seen that movie. I have seen some stuff in ADR and it looks really good. And also I was there when we were shooting it and I'm really excited about it. But I would like to see it myself. Hell, I would watch it on Disney+."

According to the synopsis, "In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Cate Shortland directs Black Widow from a screenplay written by Eric Pearson based on Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson's story. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, reprising Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments section. Black Widow releases in theaters and on Disney+ premier access on July 9th.