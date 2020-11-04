Marvel Reveals SPOILER Has a Child

✖

Marvel fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the Black Widow solo movie, as the film's release has been delayed until next summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, the film's roster of characters are getting some interesting updates in the pages of Marvel Comics, between new ongoing series and various one-shot comics. The events of the most recent Black Widow issue have been no exception, peeling back the layers of a beloved Marvel character -- and revealing that they have a child in an unexpected way. Spoilers for Black Widow #3, from Kelly Thompson, Elena Casagrande, Jordie Bellaire, and VC's Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue continued to further spin the unconventional web of Natasha Romanoff's new circumstances, which saw her forgoing (and seemingly being brainwashed to forget) her life as a super-spy, and settling down for a normal life in the suburbs. In this new life, Natasha - who now goes by "Natalie" - seemingly has a husband named James, and a young son by the name of Stevie. This fact surprised Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, especially as Natasha was only believed to have been missing for a handful of months.

Hawkeye and Winter Soldier's investigation was escalated even further with the arrival of Yelena Belova, who revealed that she's also been spying on Natasha by posing as her kid's babysitter. Yelena suggested that Natasha might be willingly subjecting herself to this new reality -- based on a surprising piece of evidence. Yelena revealed that she tested Stevie's DNA, and it confirmed that he definitively is Natasha and James' son.

This information sheds an interesting light on the events of the rest of the issue, especially as Natasha rediscovers her fighting skills again after James and Stevie have been kidnapped by mobsters.

This isn't the first kid that Natasha has had in the comics, as she technically has a son named James Rogers with Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow universe. But the confirmation that Stevie is her son is certainly interesting because, as Hawkeye points out, the timeline of it doesn't quite make sense. But considering how many strings have already been pulled with regards to creating Natasha's "perfect life", there could certainly be other ways for Stevie to have been born without Natasha's direct involvement, whether through IVF, cloning, or otherwise.

