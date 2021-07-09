New Marvel Legends Trailer Released For Black Widow

✖

Marvel Legends released a new Black Widow trailer. Every one of the Disney+ series that have dropped was preceded by Marvel’s quick explainer series. Getting up to date on the various Avengers and their journeys have never been easier. Just pop on the streaming service and you’ve got 15 mins before you’re ready to hop into the latest MCU adventure in theaters or home. Black Widow is releasing on the 9th and Disney got in front of the questions about how best to prepare for Scarlet Johansson’s prequel film. There’s a ton riding on the film as global movie markets are hoping that the Marvel magic carries over to the box office and helps move things along.

Experience her legacy from the beginning. Watch the new #BlackWidow episode of Marvel Studios Legends on Disney+ to prepare for the movie arriving on Disney+ with premier access this Friday! #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/Xvfm9BxFFN — Disney Ireland (@DisneyStudiosIE) July 7, 2021

They wrote, “Experience her legacy from the beginning. Watch the new #BlackWidow episode of Marvel Studios Legends on Disney+ to prepare for the movie arriving on Disney+ with premier access this Friday! #BlackWidow”

Marvel producer Victoria Alonso talked to Bionic Buzz about the current release model. "We finished it from our homes. I mean I have a big TV, but it's not forty-foot. A forty-footer is giving you an experience," Alonso said at the premiere, "I've seen it [on a big screen] but to see it with people — more than the big screen — we want to make sure people can do community at the cinema, which I hope continues to be who we are as people. We love Disney+, we love to see that home, but there's something really special about going to the movies."

Johansson talked to Comicbook.com about her tenure in the MCU. "Honestly, I feel like it's always, it feels great to leave a party when it's still raging and I think that this film feels very much like it's alive and fresh and powerful and I feel really pleased with it. I feel really happy with the work that we've done for this decade of time," Johansson added. "You know, it's bittersweet to say 'goodbye,' but if you love something, you need to set it free!"

Will you be in the theater this weekend? Or will you be catching it at home? Let us know down in the comments!