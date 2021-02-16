Marvel Legends: Falcon, Winter Soldier, Baron Zemo, and Sharon Carter to Get Episodes in Disney+ Recap Series

✖

In a matter of weeks, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will race to Disney+ and reunite Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Before then, however, the lead characters involved in the series will get their own catch-up episodes as part of the House of Ideas' Marvel Studios: Legends Disney+ series. As unveiled by the streamer on Tuesday, four characters will get their own episode in the series aimed at catching fans up with the whereabouts of anyone and everyone involved.

In addition to both Falcon (Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Stan), both Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) will each get an entry in Legends. The addition of Agent 13 and Zemo seem to suggest the characters are guaranteed to have substantial roles in the series. WandaVision only get two episodes for the micro-series, one based on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and another for Vision (Paul Bettany).

The episodes will be added to Disney+ on March 12th, the week before the series debuts on the streamer. The additions will also serve as the base for a very Marvel day, as the first episode of Marvel's Assembled docuseries is also expected to debut that Friday.

In the same vein as Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Assembled will serve as a behind-the-scenes look at the development of each and every property from Marvel Studios — both film and Disney+ shows.

Marvel Studios' ASSEMBLED, a new documentary series of specials, goes behind the scenes of the shows and movies of the MCU. The first special, ASSEMBLED: The Making of WandaVision, is streaming March 12 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PZNXb60R64 — WandaVision (@wandavision) February 16, 2021

The synopsis for the first Assembled episode can be seen below.

"Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision’s creative team as the episode pulls back the curtain on this highly groundbreaking series. Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ beginning March 19th.

