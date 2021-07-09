Black Widow Sneak Peek Released During MTV Movie & TV Awards

During tonight's 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Marvel Studios released a new preview of Black Widow. This follows last month's new trailer and Disney's recent announcement that Black Widow had been delayed into July and would have a dual release in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access. Black Widow takes place after Captain America: Civil War but before Avengers: Infinity War. It will be the first new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to open in theaters in two years, since Spider-Man: Far From Home debuted in 2019. You can watch the Black Widow preview for yourself included in the embedded video.

While announcing Black Widow's most recent delay, Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a press release, “Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world."

David Harbour plays the Red Guardian in the film. During an Instagram Live video, the star expressed eagerness to see the film release, either in theaters or on Disney+.

"I'm very much looking forward to being in Black Widow if we ever are able to release that movie," said Harbour. "I would love to be able to watch that movie too – y'know I have not seen that movie. I have seen some stuff in ADR and it looks really good. And also I was there when we were shooting it and I'm really excited about it. But I would like to see it myself. Hell, I would watch it on Disney+."

According to the synopsis, "In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Cate Shortland directs Black Widow from a screenplay written by Eric Pearson based on Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson's story. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, reprising Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

What do you think of the new Black Widow preview? Let us know in the comments section. Black Widow releases in theaters and Disney+ Premiere Access on July 9th.