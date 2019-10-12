Black Widow Promo Art Reveals New Look at Taskmaster

The next Marvel Studios movie on the docket will force Black Widow to confront her past, taking place before the harrowing events of her death in Avengers: Endgame. But with Natasha Romanoff delving deep into the Red Room and facing the ghosts of her previous actions, she’ll have a long road ahead of her path before we see her in Captain America: Civil War. And in order to go down that path, she’ll have to face one of the most deadly Marvel Comics villains in Taskmaster who is making his MCU debut.

Now we have a better look at the hired gun’s big screen debut, as new promo artwork for Black Widow reveals a photo of Taskmaster’s costume in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ela tá chegando galera: Fotos promocionais de #BlackWidow vazaram, mostrando o novo uniforme da heroína e do vilão, Treinador! pic.twitter.com/CcYc14vkQu — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) October 11, 2019

The image makes it clear that Taskmaster will be getting his trademark sword and shield, but we still don’t know the identity of the actor who is playing the character. This makes it seem like it could end up being a major twist in the film, possibly being someone very close to Natasha.

Co-star David Harbour spoke with ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con and teased some new details about the film and how it will play into Black Widow’s history.

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” Harbour said. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.”

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that particular arc,” he continued. “One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.”

Black Widow premieres in theaters on May 1, 2020.