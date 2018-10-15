Marc Guggenheim Reveals What He Would Like to See in ‘Blade’ Netflix Series

Marc Guggenheim’s more recent fame in the comics world is as one of the minds that brought Arrow to life, though the writer has a long history as a comic book writer, invluding a 12-issue run on Blade with Howard Chaykin. The writer recently revealed that, were a Blade project to come together, he’d like to see a Netflix series that blended the character’s past with the present.

“I was very enamored with what I did on the Blade run I did with Howard Chaykin, and not because I did it, but because I approach everything as a fan first and I really write what I want to see,” Guggenheim shared with The Marvelists podcast. “What I would love to see, quite frankly, is a Blade live-action series that did what we did where you were telling a present day story, but you were also, kind of a la Arrow, ironically, flashing back to the origins of Blade because I think there’s something very interesting about the idea of Blade’s childhood and Blade growing up and maturing and becoming a vampire hunter. I think doing that, juxtaposed with the present day story would be really cool.”

In the infancy of Marvel superheroes making their way to the big screen, Blade was adapted into an R-rated horror film starring Wesley Snipes as the main character, the success of which inspired two sequels. In 2006, Spike delivered audiences a TV adaptation of the character, which failed to leave as strong an impact on fans.

Between theatrical releases, ABC, Netflix, and the upcoming Disney streaming service, there are multiple platforms in which a Blade project could come together, with Guggenheim hoping a series would expand not just the world of Blade, but other darker elements of the Marvel Universe.

“The idea of expanding Blade’s world into the Spirits of Vengeance, ultimately, that would be awesome,” the writer pointed out. “I think what would be really, really great is if they re-launched Blade as a Netflix series, but used the series to slowly and organically, you can’t rush these things, build up to the Spirits of Vegneance. That would be awesome.”

With Ghost Rider having debuted on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, the idea of a TV series exploring the more macabre elements of Marvel seems more likely now than ever.

