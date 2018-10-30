New Yorker Captain America Celebrates Boston Red Sox World Series Win on New Marvel Shirt

The Boston Red Sox have officially won the 2018 World Series, and it looks like Marvel Comics is celebrating in a pretty clever way.

The official “Styled By Marvel” Instagram account recently debuted a new t-shirt, which features Captain Americarallying behind the Red Sox’s win. You can check it out below, and you can buy the shirt in several different styles here.

As some have been quick to point out in the comments, there’s a weird sort of irony in having Captain America promote a Boston team, seeing as Steve Rogers is stationed out of New York. But seeing as Captain America star Chris Evans is a pretty vocal fan of the Boston team, and the Sox do sport a similar red, white, and blue color palette, it does make sense on some level.

Fans will next get to see Captain America on the big screen in next year’s Avengers 4, although that will probably be a little bit bittersweet. As Evans has hinted several times over the past few years, the film will probably be his final time in the role of Steve Rogers.

“Well, you know, my contract is over, so that’s as far as I know,” Evans said in an interview earlier this year. “[I’ll miss] everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss a lot.”

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said in a previous interview. “I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody. But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating, because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need.”

Regardless of whatever Steve’s endgame is in Avengers 4, it sounds like fans should be excited about what ultimately unfolds.

“There’s just nothing that I can say but there’s so much good stuff…there’s so many good things,” Evans recently revealed. “I mean, I guess all I can say is if Marvel has proven anything it’s just that they know what they’re doing. They know what they’re doing. I don’t think they’ve missed a beat. Their worse mistakes are other studios’ like biggest blessings you know what I mean? Like, they don’t miss, they don’t miss, and they have not missed with this one and it really is just an incredible culmination of this unbelievable tapestry of…I mean, how many individual series is it? Is it like, what six, seven individual parts coming together.”

