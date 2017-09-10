Brie Larson Reveals Why She Loves Working With Marvel

Given the successes of Marvel Studios, fans can understand why actors would jump to work with the company. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of Hollywood’s most lucrative franchises, but Brie Larson says her reasons for loving Marvel have little to do with its blockbusting fame.

The Hollywood Reporter sat down with Larson recently for an interview, and it was there the actress praised Marvel Studios. The star said she had been very impressed with how the company manages to be a commercial force while focusing on its characters and narratives.

“That’s one of the things that I’m so impressed with at Marvel – is that although they are this big company, at the same time their stories are really character driven and they care a lot about the journey of these characters and they understand that these films are a metaphor for the things that are very real in our lives,” Larson explained.

“There’s been a lot of talk about it, they’re really open to the things I have to say about it, and it’s super collaborative. It feels like any other job at this point, which is really wonderful.”

For Larson, the attention to detail and story is something she values above all else. The actress may have had the public turn its eyes to her after she nabbed an Oscar for Room, but Larson has a lengthy resume filled with indie and commercial projects. Marvel has found a way to mix the two for its stars, and Larson appears to be comfortable with how the studio is approaching Captain Marvel.

Fans are no doubt encouraged to hear Larson’s thoughts, and the actress has been open about her expectations for the film. The star told Entertainment Weekly last month that she feels she has to get Carol Danvers just right for the fans.

I mean, making movies is hard, and making films of that size is even harder. It requires so much physically, and it’s a lot longer shoot, and there’s also the pressure because this is a character that is incredibly inspiring to people and means a lot,” Larson said. “You just want to get it right. I feel really excited about how everything is shaping up.”

