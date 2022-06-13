Chris Evans Applauds Anthony Mackie's Performance as Captain America

✖

At some point in the near future, Anthony Mackie will take over the reins of Marvel's Captain America franchise with Captain America 4. Thanks to the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Mackie's Sam Wilson is already donning the stars and stripes, and Chris Evans is all for seeing more stories with his successor.

Speaking with Yahoo!, the Marvel alumnus says Mackie is exactly the right man for the job. "There's no one better to do it. I mean, he honest does it justice," Evans told the outlet. "I'm so proud of him. I can't wait to see what they do in the future with it. But if there's any tear shed [about the role], it's just for the sweet memories I had."

Chris Evans talks life post-Marvel (“I’ve shed like 15 pounds… Every time people see me, they’re like, ‘Are you okay?’”) and Anthony Mackie taking over as Captain America (“No one better to do it. He does it justice”). pic.twitter.com/5w1tx3HS4h — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) June 10, 2022

Captain America 4 is currently in active development with Marvel Studios mainstay Nate Moore serving as one of the film's producers.

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Moore previously said on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

No official release date for Captain America 4 has been set by Marvel Studios yet. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

