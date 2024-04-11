Captain America 4: New Footage Revealed at CinemaCon

Captain America: Brave New World won't head to theaters until next February, but Marvel fans are already hyped for Anthony Mackie's return as Sam Wilson. Now, during Disney's CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday, those in attendance got a first look at footage from the eagerly anticipated MCU film and ComicBook.com was on hand for that first glimpse. Here's an exclusive recap of what was shown from the eagerly anticipated Captain America 4.

Marvel head Kevin Feige compared Captain America: Brave New World to The Winter Soldier during his remarks at CinemaCon, calling the film "a relatively grounded action thriller" before Anthony Mackie took the stage to introduce the footage.

Harrison Ford is President Ross, greeting Sam Wilson in the White House. "I have to admit, I'm still not used to the new look," Sam says. "Me either, they said lose the mustache or lose the election." Ross admits he is no fan of heroes but won't deny the good Sam has done. "I want Captain America to help me rebuild the Avengers," he said. Sam questions what happens if they don't agree on how to handle a situation.

Later, elsewhere, Ross explains to an audience that Joaquin Torres and Captain America successfully completed a mission to grant the world their safety again. "What we do next with this discovery, will determine how history..." Music starts playing, prompting the President to stop talking. Isaiah Bradley is in the audience and the music activates him as though he were part of the Winter Soldier program. He takes a security guard's gun and shoots him, then blasts through glass with it. He grabs Sam by the neck and launches him. Another man is moving as though possessed, as well. The President is evacuated. Gun shots ring out. World leaders are shot at. Sam helps save them. The White House is in chaos. Bradley launches a table at people before jumping out of a window. "Next year...." the screen says. Sam Wilson is explaining the inner circle has been compromised. He is attached by men with electric batons, blocking them kneeled down with his shield over his head. "You're not Steve Rogers," Ross tells him. "You're right, I'm not," he responds.

What Is Captain America: Brave New World About?

Captain America: Brave New World will follow the new adventures of Sam Wilson / Captain America (Anthony Mackie) following the events of The Falcon and Winter Soldier. The film will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar have been cast in currently undisclosed roles.

"It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot 'Winter Soldier' at," Mackie said of the film in a previous interview with The Wrap. "One of my first Marvel scenes was me sitting at a table talking to the senator and me and Chris [Evans] and Scarlett [ Johansson] kidnapping him and we go back and we stay at the same hotel and we shot at that same area. So, in that regard, it was really emotional to think how far my character has come and where he is now after the 10 years that I've been in the MCU."

Some Familiar Faces Won't Be Appearing in Captain America 4

Recently, Mackie revealed that there are a few familiar faces that won't be appearing in Captain America: Brave New World — specifically Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan and Zemo actor Daniel Brühl.

"The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show," Mackie explained. "I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out. Because it's like me, him, and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness."

He added, "When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit. Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy."

Captain America: Brave New World is set to open in theaters February 14, 2025.