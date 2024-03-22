Captain America 4 Star Anthony Mackie Shares Bucky Update

Captain America: Brave New World just got an update from Anthony Mackie. While talking to the One More Life podcast, the Captain America actor mentioned that Sebastian Stan isn't in the movie. Now, that might come as a shock as the Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson duo was the core of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Joaquin Torres was introduced for a reason in that Disney+ series. Fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier might want to sit down as well, because it sounds like Zemo won't be in Captain America: Brave New World either. Mackie will miss his friends. But, he's still excited for people to see the finished movie next year.

"The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show," Mackie explained. "I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out. Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness."

He added, "When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit. Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy."

Who Will Be Backing Up Anthony Mackie In Captain America 4?

As previously mentioned, Danny Ramirez will be on Captain America's left in the upcoming MCU movie. Before the Super Bowl, ComicBook.com spoke to the Top Gun franchise star about his return to the skies. Unsurprisingly, he's excited for Captain America: Brave New World. But, his mom is even more excited that he's getting the chance to work with Harrison Ford on such a big movie. It's a hysterical set of circumstances, but Ramirez is taking the whole thing in stride.

"If anyone's spicy, it's that man. He shows up. He's an unbelievable professional," Ramirez smiled. "He's obviously a legend, but he allows everyone to be themselves near him. He cracks jokes whenever he's at. He's attuned to the room, so he knows when to crack a joke, when not to, when to alleviate stress, when to. And so like, yeah, just seeing how you moved and operated in the space and some of the scenes were really there's exciting to be a part of with Harrison and so yeah man it's just one of those moments he's my, my mom's favorite actor. So when I realized he was going to be a part of, of it, I was like, well, I'll be I'll be the second favorite actor in this movie for my mom.

Captain America 4 Brings Things Full Circle

In the recent podcast interview, Mackie compared coming back to do Marvel movies to summer camp. He has said similar things about Captain America: Brave New World in a conversation with The Wrap. Before the WGA strike he drew attention to the production filming in similar places to where he got his MCU debut.

"It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot 'Winter Soldier' at," Mackie reflected. "One of my first Marvel scenes was me sitting at a table talking to the senator and me and Chris [Evans] and Scarlett [ Johansson] kidnapping him and we go back and we stay at the same hotel and we shot at that same area. So in that regard, it was really emotional to think how far my character has come and where he is now after the 10 years that I've been in the MCU."

"These Marvel movies have kind of turned into summer camp. You go to set and there's people that you've known for 10, 12 years now that you've worked with and got to know and people have kids and people get divorced and people buy homes," the actor continued. "So it's like going back to see your old friends. So it was really easy. At no point in time did I feel like it was a different experience from any of the other Marvel movies I've done. It was just a great experience, you can only go down from here."

