Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain America: The Winter Soldier's 10th Anniversary
"The best MCU movie" turns 10 today!
Last year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrated its 15th anniversary, and the big milestones keep on coming. Today marks ten years since Captain America: The Winter Solider was released in theaters. The film saw the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Solider, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, and Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter. The sequel also introduced some big names to the franchise such as Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Agent 13. The movie also starred Robert Redford as Alexander Pierce, Frank Grillo as Crossbones/Rumlow, and more.
In honor of Captain America: The Winter Solider's tenth anniversary, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the occasion. To this day, many fans consider the Cap film to be the best in the entire MCU. The movie earned a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and currently has a 92% audience score.
You can check out some of the posts celebrating Captain America: The Winter Solider's tenth anniversary below...
Captain America: The Winter Solider is now streaming on Disney+.