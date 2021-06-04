Captain America Actor Anthony Mackie Reveals Fan Reaction After Falcon and the Winter Soldier Reveal

✖

Anthony Mackie revealed the fan reaction to becoming Captain America after that big The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reveal. He spoke to The Hollywood Reporter along with his co-star Sebastian Stan. Marvel had to be a little bit nervous when the decision was made to hand Sam Wilson the shield. In fact, that could be said to be the main tension during Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Mackie and Stan’s chemistry helped pull it through. Although there were a lot of words spilled on the Internet near the end, the series ended up being a huge Nielsen rating winner for Marvel. The duo even managed to top WandaVision which had the entire web captivated for more than a month. But, moving forward, Mackie is getting used to life as Captain America. It’s been very positive for him so far. Fans have been receptive, but there was always a worry that it may not work out that way from the first blush.

“It’s great. It’s actually been interesting seeing people’s reactions. The ways that kids have responded,” Mackie said. Just the all-around adventure of being Captain America has been much more pleasant than I thought it would be,”

When the reveal came through, Variety talked to the star about the road ahead. It sounds like the actor was caught completely off-guard by the decision to have him occupy more of the spotlight.

"I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America. I've been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you're supposed to do it,” Mackie said. “I didn’t go to L.A. and say, 'Make me famous.' I went to theater school, did Off-Broadway, did indie movies, and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I’m extremely happy about that.”

"There's still people out there that still appreciate comradery and friendship...just like everybody else, you don't want to see Steve Rogers go away...just like he was your Cap, Steve Rogers was Sam Wilson's Cap," Mackie also mentioned when asked about the idea of replacing Chris Evans. "That's why he says at the end of Endgame, 'It feels like it's someone else's.' He's a fan just like everyone else...Sam is just a regular guy who won the lottery when Black Widow knocked on his door and he fell in love and was hoping to have a spinoff with Black Widow."

