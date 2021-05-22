Marvel Fans Commemorate Anthony Mackie's First Month as Captain America
Even though Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) was given the shield in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame, it was apparent the character was hesitant to fully adopt the Captain Americamoniker. That exact plot point is what fueled much of the storytelling in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, before the character finally donned the name in the show's final episode.
Come Sunday, one month will have passed since the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and fans of the series are celebrating Wilson's first month as the rightful bearer of the stars and stripes.
“A lot of people don’t realize that Sam Wilson is the only superhero who has no superpowers,” Mackie previously said of his take on the character. “He’s just a regular guy who went for a jog and became an Avenger. So, he comes from a place of humanity and humility. It’s not so much him just going through and tearing stuff up. It’s about the cerebral, introspective idea of how do you handle a problem because he was a counselor. He’s still got those hands though, but he’s not a superhero, he’s a regular guy.”
Can You Believe?
Good morning!— A Bite Of (@ABiteOfPod) May 22, 2021
Can you believe it’s been one month since Sam Wilson became Captain America! pic.twitter.com/xc7TkeOJfI
Stop Lyin'
YOU’RE LYING IT HASN’T BEEN A MONTH SINCE SAM’S BEEN CAPTAIN AMERICA YOU’RE LYINGGGGG— leo ⎊ (@SEPHSTGRM) May 21, 2021
Wings
It’s already been 1 month since Sam Wilson officially became Captain America pic.twitter.com/dVP0W04S65— MCU Perfect Clips & GIFs 🎥 (@MCUPerfectClips) May 21, 2021
Happy First Month
Happy first month as Captain America to Anthony Mackie ♥️ pic.twitter.com/b3Ni2h2LdZ— natalia ✪ (@marvelsfalcon) May 21, 2021
Crazy Hype
Wow it's really been a month that's crazy the hype i had seeing Sam in that Beautiful Comic Accurate suit and Vibranium Wings such a beautiful moment so proud of Anthony Mackie so glad he's our Best Hero and Captain America https://t.co/IZszrHGlAW— Jayvon Thomas #TeamLoki💚💚💚 (18 Days) (@JayvonThomas2) May 21, 2021
Emotional
The way Sunday is going to be a month already since Sam officially became Captain America. I AM EMOTIONAL ALL OVER AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/EFTri4zgQj— Lauren 🌙 Helnik Brainrot (@nottheanakinway) May 21, 2021
Happy, Happy
happy one month to Captain America 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OcvvDJbPii— emᱬ◊ (@emmavision_) May 21, 2021
Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.0comments
What did you think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
