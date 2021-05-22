Marvel Fans Commemorate Anthony Mackie's First Month as Captain America

Even though Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) was given the shield in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame, it was apparent the character was hesitant to fully adopt the Captain Americamoniker. That exact plot point is what fueled much of the storytelling in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, before the character finally donned the name in the show's final episode.

Come Sunday, one month will have passed since the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and fans of the series are celebrating Wilson's first month as the rightful bearer of the stars and stripes.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Sam Wilson is the only superhero who has no superpowers,” Mackie previously said of his take on the character. “He’s just a regular guy who went for a jog and became an Avenger. So, he comes from a place of humanity and humility. It’s not so much him just going through and tearing stuff up. It’s about the cerebral, introspective idea of how do you handle a problem because he was a counselor. He’s still got those hands though, but he’s not a superhero, he’s a regular guy.”

