Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson Gets Official Captain America Poster

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is officially Captain America. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier explored the character's personal journey as he decided whether or not he wants to take on the mantle of Captain America or not, ultimately accepting the shield and getting his own Captain America suit made by the technology in Wakanda. In the end, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier branded itself Captain America and The Winter Soldier but the new poster released by Disney and Marvel Studios maintains the show's original title which is how it is labeled in the Disney+ app.

"I was surprised that they used me [in footage] because you have a double, a dude that looks like you who's like a gymnast and he does all this stuff," Mackie told ComicBook.com about being seen throwing the Captain America shield. "That's when they're like, 'All right, Anthony, you do it.' And I'm like, 'Dude, you just saw what this dude did! How you gonna asked me to do that?' So, I was surprised when I saw the Super Bowl trailer that they actually used me throwing the shield."

Now, Mackie's Sam Wilson is going to be carrying that Vibranium shield with him everywhere. "That thing is heavy dude," Mackie went on. "That thing is it's like 12 pounds. So you're standing there with 12 pounds on your arm all day after a while your shoulder just gives. So, we have some pretty cool shield throwing sequences."

"It's a huge... I mean, we only have six episodes but it's a it's a massive undertaking," Mackie said of the Marvel show back in early 2020. "It's a massive project. And we've been... it's a lot. You know, it's Marvel so the stories there the characters there, but those action set pieces are just as vast." He wasn't kidding. With all six episodes available now, it is clear that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier went for movie-quality content throughout its globe-trotting adventure.

