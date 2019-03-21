‘Avengers: Endgame’ Captain America Figure May Give Away Huge Spoiler

With Avengers: Endgame just weeks away, excitement for the sequel is at an all-time high. Marvel Studios is down to slowly leak information out about the blockbuster, but the film’s usual collection of promos and toys are doing much the same. So, if you see fans freaking out about Captain America, you should know they’ve got reason to.

Over on Reddit, fans began buzzing when a new image surfaced of a toy for the film. The action figure gives a new take on Captain America based on Avengers: Endgame, but its costume has piqued serious interest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the figure in question has Steve Rogers in a new uniform. The outfit is known as the Quantum Realm suit, as fans lovingly dubbed the high-tech costume awhile back. However, if you check out the figure’s headgear, you will notice it is identical to the helmet he wore back in 2012’s The Avengers.

This throwback has got fans feeling plenty curious as the MCU is known to update costumes rather than regress them. The fact that Captain America is seen in an old helmet raises some tricky time-travel questions, and the poster stresses this leaked image is the real deal.

“It’s legit, I found it on Instagram under #marvellegends,” the user pluralizes wrote. “The same post has out of package shots of all the others from the wave. Even from just the package shots of him, you can tell Cap has his ears covered, whereas every Cap helmet since has had exposed ears.”

The mismatched figure has got fans speculating whether the Captain America figure is teasing his time travel plans. A slew of theories have gone public speculating the group’s time-traveling needs. The prevailing idea is that the surviving heroes will need to time travel to prevent Thanos from snapping in the first place. If the group cannot undo the act, they might be able to keep it from ever happening, and that might require a change to The Avengers. After all, if Loki were to never come before Thanos to negotiate over the Tesseract, then there is no telling how the Mad Titan’s snap might be affected.

So, what do you make of this figure? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, break down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!