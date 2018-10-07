Heartbreaking Marvel Fan Poster Pays Tribute to Chris Evans’ Run as Captain America

Even if you’ve started to come to terms with Chris Evans being done with Captain America, a new fan-made poster will probably give you the feels all over again.

A new piece from BossLogic, which you can check out below, pays tribute to Evans’ Captain America run, by showing him literally walking away from the character’s iconic shield.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans had somewhat of an idea that Evans’ Marvel Cinematic Universe exit was on the way, a tweet from the actor announcing that he had wrapped on Avengers 4 made it a reality.

“Well, you know, my contract is over, so that’s as far as I know,” Evans said in an interview earlier this year. “[I’ll miss] everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss a lot.”

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said in a previous interview. “I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody. But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating, because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need.”

While quite a lot of fan theories have begun to pop up about what exactly Steve Rogers’ MCU endgame is, fans should probably be prepared to expect the unexpected.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus said in another interview. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

What do you think of this Captain Americafan art? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is on digital platforms. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.