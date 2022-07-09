Chris Evans says that Sam Wilson is Captain America amid reports of Captain America 4. Yesterday, more news surfaced about the Marvel feature. However, the initial report speculated about a possible return for Steve Rogers in the sequel. Well, the former Captain America shut down all those rumors on Twitter. He's reaffirming his friend Anthony Mackie's place as the shield bearer in the MCU. So, it would seem that Julius Onah's upcoming film will focus squarely on Sam Wilson and whatever new threats will emerge against him. The question of a possible Evans return has danced in the minds of many Marvel fans since he said goodbye to the role in Avengers: Endgame. A lot of them wonder if we'll ever get to see Rogers return the Infinity Stones and what stories could be laying in wait. For now, they're going to have to keep on waiting.

Recently, he was asked directly about a return on the Disney D23 Podcast. It seems like that's just not in the cards. Evans told them that Mackie has the shield right now and it would take an almost perfect script to change that.

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

"No, I don't think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character's just so dear to me and I'm just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn't even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie's. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I'd be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn't land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards."

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mackie broke down how his Captain America differs from his friend's. "What I think was interesting with Chris' Cap, and what Chris Evans was able to do with that character was really bring a level of strength and confidence to him," Mackie mused. "He really brought an even-keeled, well-rounded, three-dimensional character."

"A lot of people don't realize that Sam Wilson is the only superhero who has no superpowers," he continued. "He's just a regular guy who went for a jog and became an Avenger. So, he comes from a place of humanity and humility. It's not so much him just going through and tearing stuff up. It's about the cerebral, introspective idea of how do you handle a problem because he was a counselor. He's still got those hands though, but he's not a superhero, he's a regular guy."

