Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".

"No, I don't think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character's just so dear to me and I'm just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn't even mine anymore," Evans told the podcast. "The role is Anthony Mackie's. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I'd be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn't land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards."

Marvel fans have been hoping that Evans could return in the role. Evans is rumored to appear in an upcoming Marvel Studios project as Steve Rogers, but nothing official has been announced and the actor has since denied the reports. Although it seems unlikely that the actor could return in the role, he recently revealed that he really misses appearing in Marvel Studios projects.

"No, I don't think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character's just so dear to me and I'm just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn't even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie's. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I'd be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn't land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards."

The untitled Captain America 4 will reunite Mackie and co-writer Malcolm Spellman, who was the head writer on Marvel Studios series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Plot details for the film are currently unknown and no director is attached to helm the project. Hopefully we find out some official news on the film during Marvel Studios' upcoming Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

What do you think about Chris Evans' comments? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!