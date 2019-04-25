✖

Chris Evans is gearing up to release Lightyear, the animated film telling the story of Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear action figure. The first reactions to the film are praising Pixar's latest work. Buzz Lightyear is only the latest in a line of well-known roles for Evans, with the top of that list being Marvel's Captain America. The actor debuted as the super soldier in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger before completing a Cap trilogy, four Avengers movies, and appearing in other pockets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the conclusion of his Steve Rogers character in Avengers: Endgame, Evans says a return would be "a tall order."

A popular conversation among Marvel fans centers around seeing Captain America return the six Infinity Stones, a sequence which took place off-screen at the end of Avengers: Endgame. "That seems to be something people would like to see," Evans said. However, he is not exactly eager to jump back into the role despite the fan demand. "I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it," Evans said. "It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."

Evans spoke to ComicBook.com exclusively at a press event for Lightyear. The discussion about the return as Captain America has been shared in the tweet below from the Phase Zero podcast's account. Phase Zero is available on all major podcast platforms, hosting weekly Marvel discussions every Wednesday and offering exclusive Marvel content and insights on YouTube.

Chris Evans opens up about returning as Captain America!



"It would be a tall order." #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/ZsbAGANXGr — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) June 10, 2022

In January of 2021, a report claimed Evans would be returning as Captain America. At the time, it looked like Evans would reprise the role as a supporting character in another Marvel title rather than carry out another Captain America film of his own. A fourth Captain America film is on the way with Anthony Mackie at the center of it as Sam Wilson. Sam received the Captain America shield from an old Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame before fully embracing the mantle in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Following the report of Evans returning, the actor took to Twitter with a coy response. "News to me," he wrote in a January 14, 2021 tweet. Word on his return as Captain America has been quiet since.

Evans is currently set to release," the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy," as the Lightyear synopsis tells it. "Lightyear follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind."

Do you want to see Evans return as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter! Evans has Lightyear blasting into theaters on June 17.