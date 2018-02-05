Captain America 4 has officially found its director. On Friday, it was revealed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Julius Onah is set to direct the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe fourquel, which will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America. Onah is a Nigerian director who previously helmed 2018's The Cloverfield Paradox, which debuted on Netflix as the streaming service's post-Super Bowl release in 2018. Captain America 4 will be written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, both of whom were involved with Mackie's last onscreen MCU appearance in last year's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series.

Plot details surrounding Captain America 4 are currently under wraps, especially given the amount of time that has passed since Sam first suited up as Cap in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's series finale. Still, those involved with the production have indicated that it will present a decidedly different solo story from those of Sam's predecessor, Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans). Fans have speculated at length about Evans potentially reprising his role in Captain America 4, but it's unclear at this point if that will be the case.

"I think, [Sam's] not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Marvel's VP of Production and Development Nate Moore previously said on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

"This is the moment where he becomes Captain America, so what's his Captain America going to stand for?" Mackie previously told Variety. "Because he was a soldier, he was a caretaker of soldiers, a counselor, he's not the guy who's going to bust his way through problems. The humanitarian side of him was something that I feel is his superpower, his ability to have empathy and sympathy for those around him is your superpower. So that monologue was about him showing that if one of us is mistreated, we're all to blame. And that's the overall theme of the the new Captain America, not that not Black Cap, or Cap for the people, he's Captain America for all."

Captain America 4 does not currently have a release date.