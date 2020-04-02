Join ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party With Captain America: Civil War

In light of many people around the country and world staying home as a means to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, ComicBook.com is hosting a Quarantine Watch Party several nights a week! On Thursday night, everyone is encouraged to join with a viewing of Captain America: Civil War. The Marvel Studios film which introduced Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and tore the Avengers apart was voted on by the fans and will allow everybody to share the experience as they watch safely from their own homes and enjoy each other’s commentary along the way by using #QuarantineWatchParty on social media.

How does it work? Simple. At 8pm ET on Thursday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of Captain America: Civil War — be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or via a Disney+ stream. Then, they take to Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Late to the Party? That’s okay! With the film starting at 8pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 8:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 8:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

The first Quarantine Watch Party events called for joint viewings of The Avengers and The Dark Knight. Both created Twitter trends before the movies came to an end, while uniting fans of the titles who are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world. While people aren’t cosplaying for the Watch Party (yet), they are connecting with new friends with similar interests, and have a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies — some seeing the films for the first time.

The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis, as well as other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler.

Be sure to tag along, as the future Quarantine Watch Party events will only get more exciting as filmmakers and cast members join the fun, live event on social media! What movies do you want to have a shared online experience watching? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party for Captain America: Civil War begins at 8pm ET on Thursday night!