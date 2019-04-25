Captain America's Iconic Endgame Line Has Made its Marvel Comics Debut

While it seems like Chris Evans is officially done with playing Captain America, it doesn't seem like the actors legacy as the character is going anywhere. Avengers: Endgame capped off the actors tenure in the role, with him going back in time and staying with Peggy Carter and growing old before passing on the shield. During his final moments as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Sam Wilson asks him "you gonna tell me about her" before pointing at his wedding band and Steve responds "No, I don't think I will". Now that exact quote has been featured in a recent Captain America comic, Captain American: Sentine of Liberty #2. You can check out the panel below!

Recently, Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear and the question he got the most was if the actor would reprise his Captain America role in a future project. The actors previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".

"No, I don't think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character's just so dear to me and I'm just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn't even mine anymore," Evans told the podcast. "The role is Anthony Mackie's. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I'd be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn't land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards."

(Photo: Marvel)

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters is Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about this addition? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!