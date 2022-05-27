Captain America: New World Order Star Danny Ramirez Is Ready to Return to the Skies as Falcon After Top Gun: Maverick Success

Make no mistake about it, Danny Ramirez is ready to take to the skies again. After starring in this summer's record-setting Top Gun: Maverick, the actor will soon reprise his Marvel role as Joaquin Torres. Only this time around, Torres won't just be a member of the United States Armed Forces—he'll finally don the Falcon name the character has recently adopted in the Marvel source material.

Ramirez appeared at D23 Expo over the weekend in support of Captain America: New World Order, telling our own Brandon Davis he was ecstatic to rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I'm excited, man. It's walking out there and everyone just loves him. To receive that love is just so unique of an experience," Ramirez said. "From independent to Captain America: New World Order, just walking out and just being called my name by Kevin [Feige] was nuts. It was crazy."

Ramirez's Torres first appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier earlier this year, serving as a supporting character to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. Now that Wilson is Captain America, Torres is getting a promotion of his own. Little else is known about the film other the fact it'll put a spotlight on Wilson settling into his own after picking up the stars and stripes.

"I think, [Sam's] not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," New World Order producer Nate Moore previously told ComicBook.com. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next?"

"I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy," he added. "So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

Captain America: New World Order is set for release on May 3, 2024.

