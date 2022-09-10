Captain America: New World Order Brings Back Danny Ramirez as Falcon

Danny Ramirez is back as The Falcon in Captain America: New World Order. In the movie, Sam Wilson will pick up his shield again to fight against Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader. Julius Onah will direct the film. Another surprise comes in the case of Carl Lumbly being back as Isaiah Bradley in the Captain America sequel. There were hints that Joaquin Torres would be suiting up in his next Marvel appearance. Falcon's wings got torn off in a scrap with John Walker. Being the "tech guy" it only makes sense to have the young officer stitch together his own suit.

"He was great. I can't tell you where it's gonna go, but obviously, he's not in there for no reason," Falcon and Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman previously told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the new Falcon. "He just lights up. If we had had 10 episodes, we had a giant storyline for him built out. But he does have plenty of real estate in these six."

Ramirez was said to be "a joy," by TFATWS director Kari Skogland. "Besides talented, such a nice young man who has a huge career ahead of him for sure. We found him very early on … I think we're gonna be on his coattails as he takes off like a rocket. It's fun to see he and Anthony together, and the rapport that they have."

ComicBookMovie interviewed the young actor about his experience with the MCU. "I think with the deviations with comics and the MCU, I didn't necessarily want to take away – we don't know Joaquin's origin story," Ramirez said. "We start out with him as he's helping Sam out, episode one, so I'm excited if there's ever a chance to dive into where he comes from and his way into the Air Force, but yeah, so I think there's so much to discover in him still and his past and what his future holds. So, yeah, there's just so much to try and look forward to."

"It's a tough question to answer because, me as Danny, I'm like there are so many great actors in the MCU that I would love to be in scenes with every one of them. My experience with acting with Anthony and Sebastian, more so with Anthony since we had bigger scenes together, was just how alive it was and I think that was so refreshing because of the talent that Anthony brings to any scene, there's always something so fresh about it, which I think, as the type of actor I am, that's what inspires me and drives me, so I'm curious – I'd love a scene with everyone in the MCU just to feel how that would be and what these scenes turn into."

