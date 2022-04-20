Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty Trailer Released

Marvel has released a trailer for Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1, coming in June from writers Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and artist Carmen Carnero. While Captain America: Symbol of Truth will follow the adventures of Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes will star in Sentinel of Liberty, which will deal with a new mythology being introduced behind Captain America’s shield. Ironically, the last time Marvel had a series called Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, it was right around the time when the shield was lost in the ocean, and Steve was wielding an alternate “energy shield.” Becuase the ’90s.

While this feels like a very personal story for Steve, it will also reach out across the Marvel Universe. Solicitation text for the series’ second issue reveals ties to Madripoor.

You can see the trailer below.

The shield holds a secret that will change everything for Steve Rogers. ⭐ Nothing is what it appears to be in 'Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty' #1, on sale this June! pic.twitter.com/C2v9uIA8RJ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 19, 2022

“I think the teaser for this whole run though is just the shield. It has not meant what we all thought it meant,” Lanzing recently told CBR. “What secrets does it hold? And what stories does the shield unlock once we understand the core, fundamental truth at the heart of that symbol? That’s the book. That’s where all the drama and all the new villains are going to form out of—taking this symbol that we see everywhere, rethinking it and revealing the core truth behind it.”

You can read the official synopsis for the issue below.

“The shield isn’t what you think. It’s not your symbol. It’s theirs.” The shield is one of the most iconic images in the world. It stands for hope, justice and the protection of the innocent. It also holds a secret, undiscovered until now, that will change the way Steve Rogers views the 20th century…and how he chooses to fight in the 21st. Nothing is what it appears in this game-changing Captain America run by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Stormbreaker Carmen Carnero (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL, STAR).

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1 is coming to comic shops and digital platforms on June 15, 2022. Final Order Cutoff for the comic is coming in May.