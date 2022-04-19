Marvel’s Captain America July Titles Feature Doctor Doom and Madripoor (Exclusive)

Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers continue their journeys as Captain America in July, with their two titles sending the star-spangled heroes to exotic locales like Doctor Doom’s Latveria and the seedy underworld of Madripoor. Their adventures begin this week in Captain America #0 before Sam and Steve head off on separate story arcs. Captain America: Symbol of Truth by writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist R.B. Silva follows Sam Wilson and Falcon (Joaquín Torres), while Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty pairs Steve Rogers with Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier. ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at the covers and solicits for each title’s July offerings.

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #3 sends Sam on the hunt for Vibranium smugglers, putting him in direct conflict with Doctor Doom. Joaquín, who has taken on the role of Falcon, uncovers a dangerous secret in his own hometown. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #2 finds Steve in Germany tracking coded breadcrumbs, while Buck Barnes’ investigation takes him to Madripoor as the solicit wonders if they’re both in over their heads.

“We’ve seen Sam Wilson deal with the legacy of Captain America and race in very inward terms with regards to America: What does it mean for America to accept a Black Captain America?” Onyebuchi said during Marvel’s announcement of the two Captain America series. “One of the things I’m teasing in my book is, what does it mean for the rest of the world to accept a Black Captain America? That’s another part of the equation. If Captain America is in many ways a mimesis of America, with all the good and bad pathologies, what does that mean for the way in which America interacts with the rest of the world?”

‘With our story, what we really wanted to start looking at was, how has America changed? What does it mean to be a patriot now?” Kelly added. “Cap can’t turn his back on America, neither of the Caps can, because the idea is good. The core is good and worth fighting for, but both need to wrestle with what that means in the year of our Lord 2022.”

The covers and solicits for July’s Captain America: Symbol of Truth #3 and Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #2 are below.

ON TRIAL IN LATVERIA!

Sam Wilson’s hunt for the source of a vibranium smuggling ring lands him in hot water with the one and only DOCTOR DOOM! Can Captain America escape Latveria with his life? And what dangerous secret has the Falcon, Joaquín Torres, stumbled across in his own hometown?

Steve Rogers follows a trail of coded breadcrumbs to Germany, where an elusive organization is making bold and deadly moves, while Bucky Barnes’ own investigation leads him to the high rollers tables in Madripoor. Thousands of miles apart with no backup, will Steve and Bucky find what they’re looking for, or are they both in over their heads?