Captain America Star Chris Evans Admits He "Already Misses" Marvel Appearances

Chris Evans officially passed the Captain Americatorch over to Anthony Mackie during the finale of Avengers: Endgame. Mackie has since appeared as the character in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on Disney+. But fans are already hoping that Evans could return in the role. Evans is rumored to appear in an upcoming Marvel Studios project as Steve Rogers, but nothing official has been announced and the actor has since denied the reports. Although it seems unlikely that the actor could return in the role, he has revealed that he really misses appearing in Marvel Studios projects.

"You know, it's different. It's different. For ten years, you always have a movie around the corner," Evans told Yahoo Entertainment. "For ten years… it's always, you finish one and your life is scheduled by, 'Okay, six months, we have press. Six more months, we start up on the next movie.' To kind of have open waters, there's parts of it that are nice and there are parts of it that I really, really miss, because it was a role that meant a lot to me. And I love those people and, you know, it'll be the best ten years of my professional life without any question forever."

Based on his comments, it seems that Evans would be willing to return as he's had nothing but good times working with Marvel Studios. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently sat down with the Avengers star and asked him point blank about those Captain America return rumors. Evans played coy, acknowledging the fact that it's something that people really want to see and then revealed what it would take for him to return.

"That seems to be something people would like to see," Evans said. However, he is not exactly eager to jump back into the role despite the fan demand. "I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it," Evans said. "It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."

