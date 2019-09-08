Captain America Star Chris Evans Loved Playing a “Despicable” Character in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out

For the better part of a decade, Chris Evans has played one of the most altruistic and kind hearted characters on the big screen as Captain America, helping make the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the box office juggernaut it is. In fact, it’s that role of Steve Rogers that helped launch his career, appearing in nine separate Marvel Studios films and helping cement his status as a household name in Hollywood. But now he’s looking to flex a different muscle; in short, Chris Evans wants to be a bad guy. Now the actor has his shot in the Rian Johnson film Knives Out, set to premiere later this year.

Evans spoke about the opportunity to join the latest film from the writer and director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend. Now the actor is speaking out about the opportunity to play a vile character in the new movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s nice to play somebody a little more vile,” Evans said in an interview with Variety. “I don’t always get the opportunity to play someone who’s so despicable; so yeah it’s fun.”

Evans’ co-star Robert Downey Jr. previously explained why it was time for Iron Man and Captain America to say goodbye from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame during a previous interview with Disney’s twenty-three magazine.

“We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations,” Downey said. “There’s something very sobering about it. I’m glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys.”

Downey went on to explain that his co-stars like Evans and Mark Ruffalo have a life to live beyond all of the acting they do, praising their efforts as activists.

“I really don’t need to look any farther than my co-stars. Mark Ruffalo is an activist, Chris Evans is a diehard American and proponent of true democracy,” Downey said. “I don’t really have the gumption, the skill set, the drive, or the humility either of those guys do.”

While Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters, continuing its impressive run as the most successful movie of all time, fans will have to wait until November 27th before they can see Knives Out in theaters.