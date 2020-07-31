Captain America, Wonder Woman & More Movie Props Up For Auction

✖

Good news, collectors! If you're a comic book movie fan looking for some props, Comic Connect has you covered. Currently, the site is auctioning off props from Captain America: The First Avenger, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Iron Man 2, Suicide Squad, The Avengers, Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and X-Men. There are some pretty epic items on the list ranging from Wonder Woman's lasso and Thor's hammer to Captain America's helmet and Wolverine's claws. The starting bid for each item, which comes with a certificate of authenticity, is $1. The items will be available to bid on starting Monday, August 3rd.

Here's an example of an item description on the site: "Thor’s Mjolnir Hammer used by Chris Hemsworth in Thor: The Dark World. Given to Thor by his father, Odin, only the worthy are able to wield the Mjolnir hammer. Thor’s principal weapon is one of the most iconic props in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and among the most recognizable in movie history. The head of Mjolnir is made of dense foam rubber. The top is inscribed with ancient runes, while the edges feature intricate Nordic knotwork design. It is painted and weathered to resemble hardened steel. The handle is made of solid material wrapped in firm rubber painted to simulate leather, with raised decorative silver chevrons which also serve to improve grip. A stitched leather strap is attached to the pommel which features more Nordic design. While showing light wear from heavy use while filming, the hammer remains in fine condition. The dimensions are approximately 20” x 9.25" x 6” (50.8 cm x 23.5 cm x 15.24 cm)."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.