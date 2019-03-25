‘Captain Marvel’ Becomes the 10th Biggest Comic Book Movie of All Time

Captain Marvel hit theaters earlier this month, and it’s already becoming a wild success. The film opened to $153 million at the box office, which made it the seventh-largest opening weekend for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in the franchise’s history. It managed to earn the title of highest grossing movie of 2019 in only three days, and scored one of the biggest IMAX openings bringing in $22 million on 964 screens. It also had the best international opening for Marvel in IMAX and the second biggest international IMAX opening of all time. Now, the film has hit another milestone by becoming the 10th biggest comic book movie in history.

According to Box Office Mojo, Captain Marvel is now the 52nd highest grossing movie of all time, having already earned $910,298,835 at the worldwide box office. It falls behind only nine other comic book films.

Currently, the nine films above Captain Marvel are Avengers: Infinity War (earning $2,048,359,754, ranked 4th overall), The Avengers (earning $1,518,812,988, ranked 6th overall), Avengers: Age of Ultron (earning $1,405,403,694, ranked 8th overall), Black Panther (earning $1,346,913,161, ranked 9th overall), Iron Man 3 (earning $1,214,811,252, ranked 17th overall), Captain America: Civil War (earning $1,153,304,495, ranked 19th overall), Aquaman (earning $1,146,648,294, ranked 20th overall), The Dark Knight Rises (earning $1,084,939,099 , ranked 25th overall), and The Dark Knight (earning $1,004,934,033, ranked 37th overall).

Considering the film has only been out for a couple weeks, there’s a chance it will only continue to rise in the ranks. It’s already impressively topped films such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Wonder Woman, and more.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Annette Bening (Dr. Wendy Lawson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Akira Akbar (Monica Rameau), Algenis Perez Soto (Att-Lass), Rune Temte (Bron-Char), McKenna Grace (Young Carol), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg).

You can catch Captain Marvel next in Avengers: Endgame!

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere, Avengers: Endgame is hitting theaters on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home is coming on July 5th.

