Captain Marvel Executive Producer Addresses If Carol Will Have A Same-Sex Relationship

Captain Marvel made quite the impact when it hit theaters, and fans are looking for any details or information regarding what the future holds for Carol Danvers. Thankfully with the movie hitting home video, the team behind the movie has opened up quite a bit on behind the scenes details and future teases, and several came from a Reddit AMA with Captain Marvel executive producer Victoria Alonso. Marvel fan Cin_Araozz from Argentina asked Alonso specifically about if “Carol could eventually have a love story with someone of the same sex”, adding “I think it would be something incredible on the part of the MCU.”

“Hello my dear Argentina! We do not know what the future will give us,” Alonso replied. “I thank you very much for your support and that you like our stories. The character of Carol will have to show us who she wants when she returns with her adventures. :)”

While that’s not a definite yes or no, it does show that Marvel seems open to taking her in any number of directions. While Carol is straight in the books, that does mean she has to be in the movies, and if it did happen it would be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first LGBTQ hero.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, but Alonso’s statement of “the character of Carol will have to show us who she wants” is interesting, mostly because that’s actually how she ended up in a romance with James Rhodes in the comics. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick revealed that she intended Carol to be with another character during her run, but as she wrote her the character ended up naturally picking someone else, who turned out to be Rhodes.

“Obviously, Carol and Rhodey is a thing that I enjoy,” DeConnick said. “I tried to fix her up with this character Frank in my run, and then she was not having it. She picked Rhodey, and that makes sense, and not just in a romantic relationship.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital and Movies Anywhere now and hits Blu-ray on June 11th.