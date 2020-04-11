Captain Marvel Fans Have a Blast Live-Tweeting the Movie

Aaron Perine11:22 PM

Captain Marvel fans decided to get together to live-tweet the film on Friday afternoon and it’s safe to say they had a blast. With everyone staying inside because of social distancing, it’s a great time to chill out and watch your favorite movies. One Captain Marvel fan account rallied the troops and the giant re-watch was on. (If you’re looking for something to do this evening, Comicbook.com has a Quarantine Watch Party going on tonight with Dragon Ball Z: Super if you’re into anime!) So many tweets flooded in that they’re hard to count, but Captain Marvel 2 can’t come fast enough for these folks.

The organizer thanked all the people who joined in on Twitter, ” THANK YOU ALL FOR BEING WITH ME, to relieve this experience and express your feelings and emotions during the #CaptainMarvelWatchParty!!! I wanna thank @brielarson for such effort on making the perfect #CaptainMarvel for us.”

Fans were definitely surprised last week when Disney announced a release date for Captain Marvel 2. The new date is July 8th 2022, so things have moved up a bit as it relates to the release, but only slightly. That was enough to send the fanbase into absolute hype mode. There isn’t much known about the sequel besides the fact that it will be set in the present day this time around. Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s post-credits scene looms large in any conversation about Captain Marvel 2. The Skrulls are still out there and working with Nick Fury. One would have to assume that they will play a large role in the next adventure.

THANK YOU ALL FOR BEING WITH ME, to relieve this experience and express your feelings and emotions during the #CaptainMarvelWatchParty!!! I wanna thank @brielarson for such effort on making the perfect #CaptainMarvel for us. pic.twitter.com/7CQZiqmG9W — ✨Captain Marvel News (@CaptMarvelNews) April 10, 2020

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Did you love Captain Marvel? What was your favorite part? Let us know in the comments! Check out some fun responses down below:

“I have nothing to prove to you” such a simple yet the most impactful superhero line and moment for me in 2019! I loved how @brielarson was just so calm and was majestic 🔥🖤 #CaptainMarvelWatchParty pic.twitter.com/pAlIHVgROj — Captain Kay Danvers-Kane (@KajsaSvensson9) April 10, 2020

Remember how excited Brie was to work with Stan Lee? ☹️#CaptainMarvelWatchParty pic.twitter.com/YceIlQHOgJ — Kevin Rodriguez (@Kevin45_R) April 10, 2020

I remember when Carol said “Where’s Fury” in the mid credits, the entire theatre was like #CaptainMarvelWatchParty pic.twitter.com/5qvKuNoCEJ — Kalind Patel (@NYCKNP) April 10, 2020

The music, the acting, the fight sequence, the fun parts literally everything about this whole scene was perfect. 😌#CaptainMarvelWatchParty pic.twitter.com/GwkfSKP1rP — Kevin Rodriguez (@Kevin45_R) April 10, 2020

Looks like my +1 just became a +4 #CaptainMarvelWatchParty pic.twitter.com/mdKoAq33yO — Chris Belcher (@krsatjhook) April 10, 2020

@CaptMarvelNews Thank you for this fun Captain Marvel watch party 😊#CaptainMarvelWatchParty pic.twitter.com/OuNgVYaC6f — Kevin Rodriguez (@Kevin45_R) April 10, 2020

Love how after Yon-Rogg says “you can’t do this” Carol just sends him off without even giving him a response.#CaptainMarvelWatchParty https://t.co/rTQhcIC1zK — Colton Delphy Hunt (@ColtonDelphy) April 10, 2020

Good Bond with Monica, changing Carols suit colours #CaptainMarvelWatchParty pic.twitter.com/Es9LZu0l2u — Steve’s Brie Larson’s supporting – Fan (@Brielarsonfn20) April 10, 2020

No matter the shit thrown at you. Get up and keep going. That’s the message that I learned when I saw this. #CaptainMarvelWatchParty — Kalind Patel (@NYCKNP) April 10, 2020

Captain Marvel going super saiyan for the first time #CaptainMarvelWatchParty pic.twitter.com/OU1YevVn2M — Maestro (@El_Maestro19) April 10, 2020

THIS MOVIE WAS LIT!! Love it even more every time I see it. #CaptainMarvel #CaptainMarvelWatchParty pic.twitter.com/eP3bLvYm92 — #AllInIllinois (Christian Left) (@Harmonizer91) April 10, 2020

