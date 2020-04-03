Marvel Fans Are Beyond Excited About Captain Marvel 2's Surprise Release Date

It's been a full day of news for Marvel fans as Disney just released a new line-up of dates for their upcoming films. Black Widow has taken over The Eternals November release date, and The Eternals is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 12, 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder have also been delayed. While none of this was especially surprising, one new date did catch folks by surprise in a positive way. Captain Marvel 2 officially has a release date, and it's slightly earlier than we expected.

Turns out, the Captain Marvel sequel was originally going to be released on July 29th, 2022, but will now be hitting the big screen on July 8th, 2022. Not much is known other than the release date and the fact that the movie will be set in the present day, shooting down some ideas that it could pick up where the last film left off in 1995 and continue the story of Carol helping the Skrulls find a new home. Odds are the Skrulls will still be a huge part of the sequel considering the post-credits scene featured in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With the hoard of Marvel news breaking today, Twitter has been abuzz about the change in release dates. Many people have taken to Twitter to discuss the Captain Marvel 2 news. Here are some of the best tweets from fans...