Kelly Sue DeConnick Posts ‘Captain Marvel’ Selfie With Brie Larson

Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick was brought on board the movie as a consultant, and while on the set she had plenty of fun with star Brie Larson, which included taking a rather memorable selfie.

DeConnick’s work on Captain Marvel included the Higher, Faster Farther, More storyline, which has been adopted in many ways for the film, even making it into the movie’s official tagline. Since DeConnick was a consultant on the film, DeConnick and Larson had a chance to talk, and during their conversation, they took this duck face selfie, which you can see below.

“Higher Further Faster Selfie #duckfaceselfie //milkfed.us/faq/q-whats-with-the-duck-face-selfies/”

ComicBook.com’s Scott Huver had a chance to talk to Larson about meeting DeConnick, who helped usher in a new era for the hero that has taken off with fans.

“Oh gosh. I have to admit that talking with her was so surreal,” Larson told ComicBook.com. “I feel like I just blacked out. I felt really nervous because it’s this thing that, this woman that she created, that I feel very certain she knows way better than I do. I just was so honored to receive her blessing and to see how excited she was. And that felt like a relief to me. Because she pushed this forward, you know? We wouldn’t be here without her, really. And I’m so grateful for that character that she created, and now we’re just kind of following the breadcrumb trail that she made, you know?”

Now we’ll get to see the amazing Carol Danvers take her Captain Marvel mantle on the big screen, and from the looks of the second trailer, it appears it will be very much worth the wait.

