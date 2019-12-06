Captain Marvel Named Most Mistake-Filled Film Of 2019

Making a movie is not an easy feat, and it requires a legion of cast and crew to turn a script into a full feature film. That’s true of Marvel films as well, though despite the attention to detail in those films, things are bound to be missed. Whether it’s a suddenly reappearing arm or piece of fruit in a sequence or a piece of technology that wasn’t around yet during the time the movie takes place, there are many ways a mistake can find its way into a film, and for 2019 the unfortunate honor of moviemistakes.com’s most mistake-filled film goes to Captain Marvel.

According to the site and mistakes submitted by users, the film totaled 59 mistakes, which range from using a version of Windows and playing a version of Street Fighter that hadn’t been released yet to seeing movies inside Blockbuster that hadn’t hit theaters yet, and it was enough to take the crown.

Funnily enough, #3 on the list was Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which came in with 51 mistakes.

The site also released their biggest mistakes of the decade, which you can find below, and Endgame kicks off the list.

Mistakes of the decade:

Avengers: Endgame (2019): While Hulk eats breakfast with Cap, Nat and Scott, the crepe on the top is cut in two. In the next shot it’s in one piece, then in two again.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018): Fight in the toilet of the Paris nightclub: the presumed Lark rips out the sink’s drain and begins assaulting Tom Cruise with it; Walker intervenes holding him, but Lark does a flip and brutally tosses him to the ground. As Henry Cavill is bent over before being snapped to the floor, on his back, you can see a protective pad through the jacket.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017): Spencer throws the boomerang for the first time and misses the bikers, then the gang take off running. While they are running, there is a shot right before the boomerang hits the bikers where you can see a camera man sitting in the bushes on the left side.

Deadpool (2016): In the bridge fight scene where Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead appear, Deadpool tries to escape Colossus’ handcuffs by severing his hand. The hand that he cuts off is his left, but when he jumps off the bridge the severed arm is on his right side.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015): When Rey rescues BB-8 from the scavenger Teedo, the top part of Rey’s outfit is crisscrossed with her right side over left, but when she shushes BB-8 it’s crisscrossed with her left side over the right. Then it’s back to the original way.

American Sniper (2014): About 3/4 through the movie, Bradley Cooper and his wife are talking in a bedroom or nursery. He takes his daughter and holds her – the baby is clearly fake.

Frozen (2013): As Elsa sings “Let It Go” she pulls her hair into a long braid going down her back. She pulls it with her left hand from behind her to in front, but the end doesn’t flip over her shoulder, she just pulls it straight through her body to the other side without going over the top.

The Cabin in the Woods (2012): Just after Curt jumps into the lake, the green towel around Marty’s neck disappears and reappears.

Fast Five (2011): When Mia and Brian are about to jump off the roof, when a gunman takes aim there’s a cameraman to the bottom right below him.

Iron Man 2 (2010): When Ivan is first brought to meet Hammer, Hammer is eating a dessert with a cherry on it. The cherry disappears and then reappears. The spoon also keeps swapping between being inside the food and by the saucer.